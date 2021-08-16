Sudan’s mediation to end Ethiopian crisis is still valid: Hamdok

August 15, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that his initiative to end the war in Ethiopia is still valid.

"The mediation initiative between the Ethiopians within the IGAD framework is still in place," Hamdok said in a press conference in Khartoum on Sunday.

Hamdok had conducted a series of contact with the IGAD countries including Eritrea, and the international community to mobilise support for his bid to stop the fighting in northern Ethiopia between the government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Hamdok underscored he had spoken with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about the initiative.

However, the office of the Prime Minister rejected the offer, pointing to the tensions with Sudan over the Al-Fashaga border area.

Hamdok stressed that the purpose of his initiative, as IGAD Chairman, is to preserve the unity and stability of Ethiopia.

"This is a country that has 110 million of population. Can you imagine if the state collapsed?"

He further pointed that Sudan cannot watch what is happening inside the neighbour’s house without seeking to address a crisis that will also impact his country.

The Sudanese prime minister also minimized the recall of the Sudanese ambassador to Addis Ababa saying it was a normal measure to consult with him over the situation in Ethiopia and what should be done.

The foreign ministry in Khartoum had denounced claims by Abiy’s office on Al-Fashagah as an Ethiopian territory and announced the recall of its ambassador to express dissatisfaction with the statement of his office.

