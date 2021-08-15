Peace partners welcome calls for unification of forces

August 14, 2021 (JUBA) - Partners involved in South Sudan’s peace process have welcomed the presidency calls for the unification of the country’s military command.

The unified force of instructors pose for a group photo in Juba, October 5, 2019 (Xinhua)

In a statement issued on Saturday, the regional bloc (IGAD), the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the peace monitoring body (RJMEC) and the ceasefire monitors (CTSAMVM) commended the 10 August 10, 2021 resolution of the Presidency of South Sudan reiterating its commitment to the implementation of the R-ARCSS and calling for inter alia, the immediate cessation of hostilities within the SPLM/A-IO as well as the amicable resolution of the existing dispute.

"This proactive step is yet another manifestation of the capability of the leadership of the Republic of South Sudan to tackle the challenges and issues afflicting the country and of their resolve not to relapse to conflict," partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The partners aaid Chapter 2 of the peace deal on the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements is the backbone of the Revitalized Agreement.

"The full implementation of the provisions of this section of the Peace Agreement without further delay, is expected to significantly reduce incidents of fighting and clashes throughout the country, and create an enabling environment for the implementation of the remaining Chapters of the R-ARCSS," the statement further stated.

It added, "Therefore, the unification and redeployment of the Necessary Unified Forces is an urgent priority and IGAD, UNMISS, RJMEC and CTSAMVM call upon the R-TGoNU to allocate and avail the required financial and material resources for this undertaking".

Meanwhile, the partners said they are ready and committed to provide support to the Parties to aid in resolving the extant challenges relating to the Transitional Security Arrangements and towards the timely and full implementation of the R-ARCSS.

"In this regard, IGAD, UNMISS, RJMEC and CTSAMVM have agreed to forge a closer working relationship with a view to coordinate and synchronize efforts towards a smooth transition to sustainable peace, prosperity and development in South Sudan," it stressed.

