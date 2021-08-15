August 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan received on Saturday the third batch of wheat aid from the United States.

The official Sudan News Agency said that the 48,000-tonne shipment is part of six batches for this year.

The wheat aid which is part of the Abraham Accords aims to help preserve Sudan’s foreign currency reserves.

In June and July, Sudan had already received two shipments of 48,000 metric tonnes each.

Last June, the government said it has sufficient strategic stocks of wheat until April 2022.

The U.S. will supply Sudan with 300,000 tonnes of wheat this year, rising to 420,000 tonnes annually from 2022-2024, according to Reuters.

