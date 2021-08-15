 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 15 August 2021

Sudan receives 3rd batch of U.S. wheat aid

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

U.S. ship delivering wheat at Port Sudan dock on the Red Sea on 14 August 2021 (SUNA photo)August 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan received on Saturday the third batch of wheat aid from the United States.

The official Sudan News Agency said that the 48,000-tonne shipment is part of six batches for this year.

The wheat aid which is part of the Abraham Accords aims to help preserve Sudan’s foreign currency reserves.

In June and July, Sudan had already received two shipments of 48,000 metric tonnes each.

Last June, the government said it has sufficient strategic stocks of wheat until April 2022.

The U.S. will supply Sudan with 300,000 tonnes of wheat this year, rising to 420,000 tonnes annually from 2022-2024, according to Reuters.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan may need a homegrown peace process soon 2021-08-09 10:44:06 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is said that the Council of Ministers of IGAD will hold its Extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting via video conference on Monday on the disagreements that have (...)

Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations 2021-07-20 19:55:28 By A.Tesfaye Abera The completion of the second-year filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) instigates polarized views between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Mainly Egypt sees it as (...)

South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.