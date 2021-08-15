UNMISS expresses concern at division within SPLM-IO

August 14, 2021 (JUBA) - The United Nations Mission in South Sudan said it is concerned at the division that has developed within the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), and which led to clashes between factions in Magenis last week.

The head of UN mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom (Getty)

“UNMISS is committed to supporting the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and it is important that this process continues to move forward at pace,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom.

“Therefore, we join with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, the Presidency, and civil society groups in calling for the SPLM-IO factions, and indeed, all signatory parties to work together to overcome their differences peacefully," he added.

Haysom further said it is also important for all stakeholders to expedite the implementation of the transitional security arrangements, including the graduation and deployment of unified forces, which is now critically needed.

On August 3, the SPLM/A-IO military command under General Simon Gatwech Dual denounced the leadership of Machar and appointed the former as the new interim chairman of the armed opposition movement.

The decision to oust Machar, the splinter group declared, emerged after its members held a three-day meeting at Magenis area in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state.

But Machar’s office, in a statement issued on August 4, said the three generals who met at Mangenis do not constitute the military command leadership of the SPLA-IO.

(ST)