Kiir removes 3rd Division commander in South udan’s border state

Gen Baak Akoon Baak
August 13, 2021 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir replaced a military commander in border states, triggering unusual reactions from people wishing to understand the reason behind his transfer.

In a directive announced last week through the chief of defence forces, Kiir removed Major General Baak Akoon from his position as the Commander of the Third Infantry Division and replaced him with Major General Akuei Ajou.

No reason was cited to explain the change of the 3rd Division which is based in the Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

Baak, a senior military commander with a long military career was trained in Ethiopia. Also, he had an advanced infantry training course in Cuba during the liberation struggle.

He had served in many posts in various capacities, and areas.

His successor, according to military sources, has less command and battlefield exposure, citing training in signal units.

He rose through ranks until he became a general by special assignments often linked to general headquarters. However, he is credited with the ability to forge relations with all segments of the population

Santino Deng Wol, the current Chief of Defense Forces who comes from the area is only one of the military officers known to have served for more than 8 years.

(ST)

