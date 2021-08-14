Sudan wants acquire Turkish advanced military technology: al-Burhan

August 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan wants to get advanced military technology from Turkey said Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council on Friday.

Al-Burhan made his statement during a visit to the Presidency of Defence Industries in Ankara before his return to Khartoum at the end of a two-day working visit.

On Thursday, al-Burhan met with President Recep Erdogan and issued a joint statement with him about the need to develop bilateral relations.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a number of agreements between the two countries in the fields of military, foreign, economic, agricultural, media and energy relations. The two countries said they want to promote business and trade as they target $2 billion next year.

Trade between Sudan and Turkey reached $480 million in 2020.

On Friday, al-Burhan was accompanied by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay in his visit to the Presidency of Defence Industries.

"Sudan looks forward t get a great deal of advanced technology in the Turkish defence industry," al-Burhan said in a statement released by the presidency at the end of his visit to the military complex.

During the visit, he was briefed about the activities of the Turkish Defence Industries Corporation, its objectives, the equipment and weapons it produces, and the extent of existing cooperation between it and the Sudanese defence industry.

For his part, Oktay affirmed his country’s readiness to cooperate with Sudan as a sister country to develop its defence industries and to provide the needed financial facilities in this respect.

During his visit to the military institution, al-Burhan was accompanied by Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim, Director of General Intelligence Jamal al-Din Abdel Majid and Director of the Sudanese Defense Industries System, Mirghani Idris.

The ministers of foreign affairs, finance and agriculture were part of his delegation but they did not take part in this visit.

In December 2017, during Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum, Sudan and Turkey signed cooperation agreements on military training and defence industries.

The Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Army, Mohamed Osman al-Hussein expressed his country’s desire to develop military cooperation with Turkey during a meeting with the Turkish military attaché in Khartoum on October 18, 2020.

The Sovereign Council did not say whether al-Burhan discussed the presence of a number of Islamist leaders of the banned National Congress Party in Turkey and their activities hostile to the transitional government in Sudan, especially since there is a security cooperation agreement between the two countries.

In June, a specialized US firm revealed that the propaganda hostile to the transitional government and fake news on social media are released from Turkey and Tunisia.

Ankara recently restricted the media activity of Islamist groups in Egypt hostile to the government of President Sisi, as part of its efforts to improve relations with Cairo.

