Presidential adviser regrets resignation of cabinet minister

August 12, 2021 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s presidential adviser on Thursday regretted the resignation of the country’s Mining minister, a citing the need to work together to resolve differences and move the country forward.

Tut Gatluak Manime, presidential affairs told Sudan Tribune it was “unfortunate” Henry Odwar, who doubles as the deputy chairperson of the main opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) announced he has stepped down from a position in the revitalized transitional government of national unity.

“Yes, I heard through media Henry has resigned. It is unfortunate he decided so at the time the leadership has shown willingness to work together”, he said.

The presidential aide did not, however, provide additional comments.

Odwar did not provide any reasons to explain why he relinquished his position.

Multiple sources close to him told Sudan Tribune that the ex-minister lived with frustrations, pointing to marginalization he has been experiencing within his group and the way the implementation of the peace agreement has been progressing.

“Henry is a principled person. He resigned his prestigious post in parliament and joined opposition hoping things would change when war stops, unfortunately nothing worked in his favor. The agreement did not change anything. This has discouraged him a lot. He was hoping the leadership would concentrate on reforms, sadly, the current crops of leaders in the opposition are a cut of the same groups with Salva Kiir”, a source told Sudan Tribune when reached to comment on the matter.

Odwar, a separate source said, is sick and has not been given the support he deserves.

“There has not been substantial support to him. Neither the SPLM-IO nor the faction of president Salva Kiir stands by him. He is struggling to pay medical bills from personal savings when he was a member of parliament and from friends and other family members. The minister of finance has never been responsive to his constitutional entitlements, especially medical support package”, he said.

The leading opposition has always come under intense pressure from his political constituency in Equatoria region, causing him frustrations and discontent with level of representation, pointing to less representation of the region in various mechanisms and political assignments doled out to other regions on the opposition ticket.

