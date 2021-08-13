 
 
 
SPLM/A-IO condemns Abyei Special Administrative Area formation

August 12, 2021 (JUBA) – The SPLM/A (IO) leadership has condemned in the “strongest” possible terms the unilateral formation of Abyei Special Administrative Area government, calling upon the chief administrator to revoke the unlawful decision and adhere to the power-sharing agreement.

JPEG - 18.2 kb

The armed opposition group, in a statement issued on Thursday, said it has learned with deep concern the unilateral formation of Abyei Special Administrative Area government by chief administrator, Kuol Deim Kuol.

“The decision is another cycle of violations of Power-sharing agreement in the Administrative Areas which comes after similar action by Ruweng chief administrator,” partly reads the statement.

It said only the presidency has powers to appoint constitutional post holders, as per Article 1.9.2.1 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

“Therefore, the recent decision by the Chief Administrator of Abyei Special Administrative Area is deemed illegal,” further noted the statement.

Abyei is an oi-producing region whose ownership is claimed by Sudan and South Sudan. The 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that led to South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011 required both sides to work out the final status of region, but it remains unresolved.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

