Troika welcomes call to unify South Sudan’s command forces

August 12, 2021 (JUBA) - The Troika on Thursday welcomed the renewed commitment of South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) to unifying the command structures of the country’s military.

The unified force of instructors pose for a group photo in Juba, October 5, 2019 (Xinhua)

At a meeting of the presidency held in August 10, President Salva Kiir called for the immediate unification of the command of the forces and directed the country’s First Vice President, Riek Machar and Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol to present their list of nominees for the unified command.

He said the unified command comprises of South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, South Sudan National Police Services, National Security Services, National Prisons Service, Wildlife Forces as well as the Civil Defence Forces.

The Troika also welcomed the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) continued efforts to support peace in South Sudan through this week’s extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting.

“We commend and echo the Council of Ministers’ renewed call for all parties to abide by the peace agreement, and for the signatories to show a greater sense of unity for the sake of all South Sudanese within the framework of the revitalized peace agreement and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity,” partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The Troika further supported the efforts of the IGAD chair in developing a roadmap to resolve current disagreements and overcome obstacles in the implementation of Chapter 2 of the revitalized peace agreement.

“While we recognize there has been some recent progress implementing elements of the revitalized peace agreement, recent events in Juba and elsewhere in the country show that slow, partial, and sometimes unconvincing implementation, has generated discontent among several constituencies and civil society. Where there are legitimate grievances around direction and pace of implementation, it is important for those voices to be heard and for freedom of expression to be protected. To ensure South Sudan moves away from the legacy of conflict, the fostering of divisions and splits of parties must also stop,” further stressed the Troika’s statement.

The IGAD council of ministers, during its extraordinary meeting held on Monday, appealed to the urged parties to the peace deal to expedite the implementation of the security arrangements agreement, particularly the graduation and deployment of National Unified Forces and the establishment of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Commission.

Through IGAD’s mediation efforts, the warring factions in South Sudan’s civil war signed a revitalized peace agreement in September 2018 to end the country’s civil war. The peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed after eight months of the pre-transitional period.

(ST)