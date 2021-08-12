Gen Johnson Olony (file photo from edge.ug)

August 11, 2021 (JUBA) – Members of the Kit Gwang Declaration led by the armed opposition faction’s (SPLA-IO) former chief of staff, Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual have agreed to cease military hostilities, Lt. Gen. Johnson Olony, a leader of the group said.

Olony, the Office of South Sudan’s First Vice President said in a statement, disclosed this during telephone conversations with the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar.

“General Johnson Olony informed H.E Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon about the group acceptance of the ceasefire,” party reads the statement issued Wednesday.

Machar, it further stated, emphasized the need to resolve peacefully the incident that took place in the Mangenis area of South Sudan’s Upper Nile state last week.

“H.E Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon and Lt. General Johnson Olony agreed to immediately send the Commissioner of Panyikang County Hon. Mustafa Gai to the county headquarters to assume his duties and to assure the assure the population that there is peace in the area. The two agreed to maintain contact,” stressed the statement.

On August 3, the SPLM/A-IO military command under Dual denounced the leadership of Machar and appointed the former as the new interim chairman of the armed opposition movement.

The decision to oust Machar, it said in a declaration, emerged after several members held a three-day meeting at Magenis area in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state.

In September 2018, the warring factions in South Sudan’s civil war signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war. The peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed after eight months of the pre-transitional period.

(ST)