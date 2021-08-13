 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 13 August 2021

Sudan PM, communists exchange views over transitional process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Hamdok meets Sudanese Communist Party leaders on 10 August 2021 (ST photo)August 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) said agreed with the prime minister to continue dialogue over ways to implement the goals of the revolution.

The Sudanese communists organised protests and called to overthrow the transitional government denouncing the IMF supported economic reforms implemented by Hamdok.

Also, the left party blames the government for the slow pace in its efforts to achieve peace and justice in the country.

Upon Hamdok’s request, the leaders of the communist party on Tuesday met the prime minister and his political adviser Yasir Arman to discuss their position from the government and how to address the challenges facing the implementation of the revolution’s goals.

Speaking to the Sudan TV on Wednesday, Siddiqui Kabbalo an SPC leading member who was part of the delegation that met Hamdok, said the two sides exchanged views on their respective positions

Kabbalo further that the Prime Minister put forward again his initiative to reunite the Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) despite their written response in this respect demanding to change the government programme before.

"We talked about laws and transitional justice, about our differences with the government regarding economic policies, trade unions laws, and the issues of the people who had been sacked by the former regime," he added.

With regard to the reintegration of civil servants that had been relieved by the previous regime, he emphasized that the decisions of the cabinet had not been implemented.

"We see that the government is not fulfilling its duties during the transitional period," he said pointing that some of its policies they do not agree with and some others the government is very slow in its enforcement.

Peace talks

Kabalo criticized the government’s approach in the talks with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu. He said the first round of talks on the framework agreement despite the signing of declarations of principles with Hamdok and the Head of the Sovereign Council al-Burhan which paved the way for peace.

"The government must send to these negotiations someone who holds its views. I mean that it should be represented by someone who is convinced of the agreements reached by the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Sovereign Council with the al-Hilu movement," he said.

It was not clear if he was referring to the head of the government negotiating team Chems al-Din Kabbashi or not.

In a statement released after the meeting, the cabinet of the prime minister the two parties had frank discussions and agreed to follow up the dialogue to reach what serves the interests of the Sudanese people.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan may need a homegrown peace process soon 2021-08-09 10:44:06 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is said that the Council of Ministers of IGAD will hold its Extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting via video conference on Monday on the disagreements that have (...)

Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations 2021-07-20 19:55:28 By A.Tesfaye Abera The completion of the second-year filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) instigates polarized views between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Mainly Egypt sees it as (...)

South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.