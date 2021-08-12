South Sudan’s Mining minister quits coalition government

Henry Dilah Odwar addressing the press in Juba, South Sudan (Xinhua photo)

August 11, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Mining minister, Henry Dilah Odwar has resigned, barely two years after the formation of the country’s Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).

“With effect from today 24.00hrs, Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021, 1, Henry Dilah Odwar resign from being the Minister of Mining,” reads the letter addressed to President Salva Kiir.

Odwar, a member of the armed opposition party (SPLM-IO) in the coalition government, cited no reasons in the brief letter, also copied to South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar.

However, the acting Press Secretary in the First Vice President’s office, Puok Both Baluang revealed that the SPLM-IO leader has been in contact with the ex-South Sudanese Mining minister.

"He [Machar] was in contact with Hon. Henry Odwar all along," he told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

In recent days, there has been growing discontent with the SPLM/A-IO leadership, after the military command of the opposition group under the Chief of General Staff, Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual denounced Machar and appointed the former as interim chairman of the armed opposition faction.

The decision to oust Machar, the SPLM/A-IO splinter group announced last week, emerged after a meeting was held at Magenis area of South Sudan’s Upper Nile State.

Odwar, according to a document extended to Sudan Tribune, recently expressed concerns over the slow implementation of the September 2018 peace agreement.

It is, however, not clear whether this is what triggered his resignation from the coalition government.

On Tuesday, the South Sudanese President directed all the parties to the peace agreement to endeavour to resolve conflicts amicably to ensure the safety and security of the country’s citizens.

(ST)