Al-Burahan declares launch of security arrangements implementation in Darfur

August 10, 2021 (EL-FASHER) - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council announced the launch of the security arrangements implementation agreed in the Juba Peace Agreement of October 3, 2020.

Al-Burhan participated in the inauguration of the governor of the Darfur region, Minni Minnawi who was appointed to this position last May in line with the peace agreement.

The head of the Sovereign Council announced that the peace parties will immediately start implementing the security arrangements and form joint forces to protect civilians in Darfur.

The implementation of the security arrangements had to begin three months after the signing of the peace agreement.

However, the implementation process has stalled for several reasons due to the lack of funds necessary to carry out the costly operation and the delay of the armed to return their forces from Libya.

Al-Burhan stressed that consolidating peaceful coexistence among the different components of the country is the way to a "safe and stable" Sudan, adding that preserving the gains of peace requires joint efforts from all the parties.

He also affirmed that the transitional government will ensure security and protection to the displaced people, and pledged to support the projects and plans of the region’s governor to achieve security and prosperity.

Arab gunmen and fighters of the signatory groups clashed recently in Kalogui near the Tawila locality of North Darfur.

The former rebels had been dispatched by the state government as part of the security forces to stop tribal violence. Instead, they fought against the Arabs.

A member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi, who visited the area to investigate the clashes, issued a statement on Monday evening condemning the participation of the signatory groups in the fighting.

"We will not accept any breaches from any force that signed the Juba Agreement," he said before to underscore the need for armed movements to control their combatants.

Eltaishi further recalled that the joint forces are governed by law and should be under a joint command. He added that any joint force should not move to any area before informing the residents of that area.

For its part, the Gathering of Sudan Liberation Forces (GSLF) of Taher Hajar issued a statement saying that large numbers of "Janweed militias" from the five Darfur states are gathering around Tawila locality, preparing to attack it.

The GSLF said that they attacked a number of villages near Tawila on August 8 and carried out massive arbitrary arrests on an ethnic basis.

In his speech to the event, the representative of the refugees, Haider Suleiman, stressed that peace is the choice of the displaced persons, but he condemned the violence that is still taking place in Darfur.

"The rape is still going on, and the killing and looting continue despite the signing of the peace agreement," he said.

"Who is responsible for this?" He wondered.

(ST)