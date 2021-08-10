SOMMA “strongly” condemns arrests, intimidation of activists

SOMMA leadership council members (ST photo)

August 9, 2021 (NAIROBI) - South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) has “strongly” condemned the harassment, intimidation and arbitrary arrests of citizens exercising their rights in the country.

The condemnation comes a week after a coalition of South Sudanese civil society groups unveiled a public campaign demanding for political changes 10 years after the country’s independence.

The group, calling itself the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA), said South Sudan had lost its moral, political, economic and cultural bearing with no collective sense of higher purpose.

It accused the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) of failure to govern the country.

SSOMA, in a statement issued Monday, also backed calls for change in the country.

“It is a high time, and the people of South Sudan are at the cross-road to choose their destiny as they have suffered enough under the failed regime of Kiir and company. The time for change is here and now,” noted the statement.

The opposition group, said it has been following with keen interest the ongoing developments and growing calls demanding regime change in South Sudan.

“The South Sudanese are in the state of despair and have suffered enough for more than fifteen (15) years under the failed, tyrannical, and dictatorial regime of Kiir and his cronies. The move and the clarion call by the PCCA group was bold and commendable as they are exercising their given constitutional rights to express their views, and to assemble freely as enshrined in South Sudan interim constitution,” it stated.

It accused the regime of President Salva Kiir of responding to the citizens’ calls for peaceful change with “heavy handed harassment, intimidation, and unlawful arrests of our people forcing some members of the group to go in hiding for fear of their lives”.

The opposition movement alliance also called for the immediate release of activists arrested by security operatives in connection to the activists’ demand for change.

(ST)