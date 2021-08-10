ICC new prosecutor in Khartoum for talks on Darfur crimes

August 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM ) - The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan arrived in Khartoum on Monday night to discuss cooperation on Darfur crimes with the Sudanese government.

The newly appointed prosecutor is accompanied by Julian Nicholls Senior Trial Lawyer, Dahirou Sant-Anna ICC International Cooperation Adviser and Thomas Lynch Senior Adviser to General Prosecutor.

The official Sudan News Agency said Khan will meet government officials to discuss ways to enhance cooperation on the ongoing investigation related to Darfur crimes.

During his visit which will end on Thursday, the ICC prosecutor will meet, in addition to the government senior officials, with diplomats and civil society groups.

On August 13, the Council of Ministers approved a draft law to join the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, but the law will not be implemented until after its final approval by the interim parliament.

The ICC issued arrest warrants against the ousted President Omer al-Bashir and two of his senior aides, accusing them of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.

Last June, the former Public Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda paid a visit to Darfur and called on the Sudanese government to hand over the wanted persons to the court.

In her final briefing to the Security Council on 9 June, Bensouda called to press Sudan to hand over Ahmed Haroun a former State Minister for Interior because he is charged with the same crimes against Ali Kushayb a militia who surrendered himself to the court last year.

The transitional government says willing to hand over the wanted persons to the war crimes court, but it did not take a serious step in this respect.

Also, in line with the Juba Peace Agreement, the government is committed to handing over al-Bashir and his aides to The Hague court.

(ST)