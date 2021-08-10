 
 
 
Bodies of missing people were buried before indentification: official

August 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM ) - A member of the Committee on Enforced Disappearances said that the committee had found that some bodies of the victims of the attack on the pro-democracy sit-in had been buried before to identify them.

bodies of some people killed by the RSF militiamen on the sit-in area at a hospital in Khartoum on 3 June 2019 (ST photo)Over 200 people were killed and others are still missing following the brutal attack by a security force and militiamen on a pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June 2019.

"The committee concluded that bodies related to the incidents of the sit-in massacre were buried from the mortuary of Omdurman Hospital before their identities were established," A member of the committee Somaya Osman told the Sudan Tribune on Monday.

Osman pointed out that the judicial confessions by the supervisors of the Omdurman Hospital mortuary indicated that the burial took place for an unknown number of bodies.

It is likely that these corpses were buried in a mass grave west of Omdurman, a cemetery that the Commission of Inquiry into the Disappearance of Persons found earlier, but which has not yet been exhumed.

On January 2, 2021, the investigation committee into the enforced disappearance arrested the director of the Omdurman Hospital mortuary, Jamal Youssif, against the background of the illegal burial of the victims of the sit-in dispersal.

Youssif and others were charged under Article 89 of the Criminal Code related to a public employee’s violation of the law with the intention of harm or protection, in addition to Article 97 related to submitting a false statement and Article 107 regarding covering up the offender.

The committee later added charges related to forgery and involvement in human organ trafficking.

Investigators told the Sudan Tribune on August 2, that the committee had arrested a network engaged in the human organs trafficking in a number of mortuaries in the capital, Khartoum.

Osman renewed the accusation against the interim Attorney General, Mubarak Mahmoud, of hiding evidence in the cases of missing persons and those killed in the attack on the pro-democracy sit-in.

On July 25, the committee investigating the disappearances raised doubt about the credibility of the reports by doctors assigned to autopsy hundreds of corpses in the morgues of Khartoum.

Mahmoud is suspected of issuing burial orders for 70 corpses that may belong to the “martyrs” of the sit-in massacre.

The Committee on Enforced Disappearances investigates the fate and whereabouts of those who have been forcibly disappeared or were extrajudicially killed while the Transitional Military Council- was in power from 11 April to September 2019.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

