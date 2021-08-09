 
 
 
Monday 9 August 2021

SPLM-IO clashes interferes with peace deal implementation: Gov’t

August 8, 2021 (JUBA) – Armed confrontation within the different factions of the armed opposition movement (SPLM-IO) interferes with the implementation of the peace deal, government said.

JPEG - 24.4 kb
President Kiir shakes hands with his FVP Macahr in a recent meeting at the presidency (SSPPU photo)

South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday, urged the leadership of the country’s largest opposition movement to peacefully resolve their differences to avoid loss of lives.

“We therefore urge the leadership of the SPLM/A-IO to use all the necessary wisdom and peaceful mechanisms to expeditiously handle the matter with all the urgency it deserves so as to resolve any differences and avert any further loss of lives,” partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The government reiterated its full commitment to the implementation of the revitalised peace agreement in letter and spirit.

It further said, “any inter-faction fight would jeopardize our attempts to implement the agreement in the most expedient manner.”

Last week, the SPLM/A-IO military command under the Chief of General Staff First Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual denounced the leadership of South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar, appointing the former as the new interim chairman of the armed opposition group.

The decision to oust Machar reportedly emerged after its members held a meeting at Magenis area in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state.

But Machar’s office, in a statement issued on Thursday last week, said the three generals who met at Mangena do not constitute the military command leadership of the SPLA-IO.

The SPLM-IO also reiterated its commitment to the full implementation of the September 2018 peace agreement in letter and spirit, urging the other parties to the accord to do the same.

In September 2018, the warring factions in South Sudan’s civil war signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war. The peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed after eight months of the pre-transitional period.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

