Sudan recalls its ambassador to Ethiopia

August 8, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has recalled its ambassador from Ethiopia on Sunday after Ethiopian statements claiming ownership of the al-Fashaga border area.

A spokesperson of the office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister on Friday declined a Sudanese offer to mediate between the federal government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) pointing to the lack of trust due to "the Sudanese army incursions into Ethiopian territory".

The Sudanese government rejects the Ethiopian claims on the fertile border area, pointing to several agreements on the border demarcation signed between the two countries in 1902, 1903 and 1975.

"The suggestion that Sudan played a role in the (Tigray) conflict and the claim of occupation (of an Ethiopian territory) is a continuation of what Ethiopia used to repeat overstepping the facts in its relationship with Sudan," reads a statement issued on Sunday.

The statement underscored that Ethiopia has been promoting allegations that are based only on the ambitions of "some circles in the Ethiopian government".

"In order to determine its options in this regard, Sudan summoned its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations," it further stressed.

"The initiative made by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok as the Chairperson of the IGAD aims to encourage the Ethiopian parties to reach a comprehensive cease-fire, and to engage in a comprehensive political dialogue process to preserve the unity and stability of Ethiopia," said the ministry of foreign affairs.

IGAD leaders and some friendly western nations welcomed Hamdok’s initiative to broker a deal ending the rift in Tigray.

Ethiopia has resisted calls to allow humanitarian access to reach the restive Tigray region which is now under the TPLF’s control.

Also, officials in Addis Ababa accuse the aid workers of supporting the Tigray rebels and promote their cause, but the UN rejected the allegation.

(ST)