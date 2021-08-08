 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 August 2021

Deadly fighting erupts between former rebels, Arab tribes in North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

GSLF fighters arrive in El-Fasher on 17 April 2021 (SUNA photo)August 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Deadly fighting erupted in North Darfur state between former rebel fighters and Arab armed men on Friday, as each party accuses the other of igniting the fighting.

Clashes between the Gathering of Sudan Liberation Forces (GSLF) and the Arab tribes took place in Kalogui near Tawila locality southeast of El-Fasher the state capital on Friday morning.

There is no official statement about the number of human casualties, as eyewitnesses say three were killed and ten others wounded. Also, Taher Hajar GSLF and a member of the Sovereign Council stated that seven of their fighters had been killed.

On Friday evening, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and the leaders of former rebel groups that signed the Juba peace agreement held a meeting to discuss the situation and formed a committee to investigate the causes of the bloody violence.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the GSLF of Tahir Hajar said its combatants were heading to a site of a joint force in Tabet when the Arab tribesmen ambushed them.

For its part, the Coordination of Arab tribes stated that the GSLF fighters from the Zaghawa tribe attacked them to revenge some people killed recently following a difference over land ownership.

An investigation committee headed by Mohamed al-Hassan, a member of the Sovereign Council arrived in El-Fasher on Saturday and held a meeting with the North Darfur security committee.

In order to secure the agricultural season, the governor of North Darfur state Nimir Abdel Rahman On July 4 formed a joint military force including the army, the Rapid Support, the General Intelligence Service, the police and the movements that signed the peace agreement

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations 2021-07-20 19:55:28 By A.Tesfaye Abera The completion of the second-year filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) instigates polarized views between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Mainly Egypt sees it as (...)

South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)

What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.