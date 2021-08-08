Deadly fighting erupts between former rebels, Arab tribes in North Darfur

August 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Deadly fighting erupted in North Darfur state between former rebel fighters and Arab armed men on Friday, as each party accuses the other of igniting the fighting.

Clashes between the Gathering of Sudan Liberation Forces (GSLF) and the Arab tribes took place in Kalogui near Tawila locality southeast of El-Fasher the state capital on Friday morning.

There is no official statement about the number of human casualties, as eyewitnesses say three were killed and ten others wounded. Also, Taher Hajar GSLF and a member of the Sovereign Council stated that seven of their fighters had been killed.

On Friday evening, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and the leaders of former rebel groups that signed the Juba peace agreement held a meeting to discuss the situation and formed a committee to investigate the causes of the bloody violence.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the GSLF of Tahir Hajar said its combatants were heading to a site of a joint force in Tabet when the Arab tribesmen ambushed them.

For its part, the Coordination of Arab tribes stated that the GSLF fighters from the Zaghawa tribe attacked them to revenge some people killed recently following a difference over land ownership.

An investigation committee headed by Mohamed al-Hassan, a member of the Sovereign Council arrived in El-Fasher on Saturday and held a meeting with the North Darfur security committee.

In order to secure the agricultural season, the governor of North Darfur state Nimir Abdel Rahman On July 4 formed a joint military force including the army, the Rapid Support, the General Intelligence Service, the police and the movements that signed the peace agreement

(ST)