Heavy floods displace 30,000 people in South Sudan

August 5, 2021 (JUBA) - Heavy flooding has displaced at least 30,000 civilians in Ayod county of South Sudan, a United Nations relief official said Thursday.

A heavily flooded area in a remote part of South Sudan (Getty)

Arafat Jamal, acting humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan told reporters in the capital, Juba that persistent rains have washed away crops forcing women and children to survive on grass.

"One of the most moving and shocking things for me is when someone threw pieces of grass on the ground and said this is what we have to eat," he explained.

Jamal, who visited Ayod county, further disclosed that some homes in both Unity and Jonglei states have been submerged and several food crops have been destroyed.

"Floods are nothing new but what is different is that we are truly in the age of climate change and climate catastrophe and what we are seeing now is that floods are coming in regularly and at a higher intensity than before," he said.

The top UN official said the displaced people also lack clean drinking water.

According to UN Children Fund (UNICEF), some 8.3 million people in South Sudan presently need humanitarian support, a much higher number than the levels seen during the country’s last civil war.

