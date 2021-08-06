South Sudan shuts leading think tank, summon director

August 5, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan has shut down The Sudd Institute, a leading think tank, days after a coalition of civil society activists launched a campaign calling for change in the country.

Southern Sudanese police in a convoy on the streets of Juba (UN photo)

The institute’s acting Managing Director, Augustino Ting Mayai said the board met and passed several resolutions in response to the current situation and would update the public on the progress being made with authorities.

“The institute’s board has met and passed several resolutions in response to the current situation. The board chair will communicate those to the public and the Institute’s domestic, regional, and international partners in the next 24 hours”, Mayai said Thursday.

"The institute remains closed, but discussions with the authorities are ongoing and forthcoming. There is a mutual understanding that the Institute’s role is critical for the country," he added.

Mayai also dismissed earlier reports that he was arrested by security agents as false.

"I was only summoned by the authorities on Monday to answer questions related to the Coalition’s link to the Sudd Institute," he stressed.

The researcher urged the public to refrain from inflaming what he described as “an already tensed situation by drawing conclusions based on hearsay”.

Founded in May 2012, The Sudd Institute is an independent research organization that conducts and facilitates research and training to inform public policy and practice, to create opportunities for discussion and debate, and to improve analytical capacity in South Sudan.

