Purge Sudan’s institutions from former regime elements: protesters

August 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The families of the victims of the revolution and the ousted regime demonstrated in Khartoum on Wednesday demanding to purge the government institutions and the judiciary from the supporters of the ousted regime, two years after the change.

The families of the martyrs of the 28 Ramadan and the bloody raid of 3 June 2019 and other civil groups organized a sit-in outside the Republican Palace and another one in front of the headquarters of the Empowerment Removal Committee calling to purge the Public Prosecution and the judiciary from the supporters of the Bashir regime.

The protesters say that the supporters of the former regime are still obstructing justice in the country, pointing to the Attorney General-designate, who inexplicably refused to allow foreign experts to examine the remains of 28 officers killed in 1990.

The experts were hired by the USAID upon the request of the Sudanese government.

The newly appointed Attorney General who was appointed by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council had been close to al-Bashir in the past. The conditions of his appointment are unclear as he was appointed during a visit by al-Burhan to France last May.

The protesters said that the Public Prosecutor had ordered to send the remains of the officers to the UAE for forensic autopsy, in order to obscure the facts.

The organizers of the protest demanded, in memos delivered to the Sovereign Council and the Empowerment Removal Committee, an end to the assignment of interim Attorney General Mubarak Mahmoud and a reform of the judicial apparatus.

Speaking to the protesters at the premises of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Wajdi Saleh, a member of the Committee stressed they would continue their duties to clear the state apparatus of the elements of the former regime until the end of the transitional period.

Saleh added that the dismantling would include all state facilities and institutions without exception, including the Public Prosecution and the judiciary.

For his part, Mohamed al-Faki, the head of the Committee and member of the Sovereign Council admitted in his remarks to the protesters that the remnants of the regime are still present in the state apparatus. He further pledged to remove them.

Al-Faki vowed to submit their demands to the Sovereign Council, stressing they are worthy of considerations.