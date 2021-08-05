 
 
 
UNMISS welcomes swearing-in of S. Sudanese lawmakers

August 5, 2021 (JUBA) - The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has welcomed the swearing-in of 504 members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) and 84 Council of States members, describing it as a positive step in the peace process.

The head of UN mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom (Getty)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, UNMISS said the legislature is responsible for passing new laws and reforms that will help progress the full implementation of the peace accord, including the permanent constitution-making process and preparations for elections at the end of the transitional period.

“It is very pleasing to see the new members sworn in and we look forward to the legislature becoming fully operational in the coming days,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom.

“We have every confidence that the members will tackle their busy legislative agenda with energy and enthusiasm given that there is still much work to meet the benchmarks set by the peace agreement," he added.

The top UN official also lauded the appointment of the country’s first female Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba, describing it as a notable achievement given the target set in the peace agreement for 35 percent representation for women in governance structures.

In May, President Salva Kiir reconstituted the TNLA and Council of States, but the swearing-in was delayed following disagreements over positions among the various signatories to the peace deal.

The newly reconstituted parliament is made up of 550 members while the Council of States has 100 members.

(ST)

