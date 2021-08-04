 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 4 August 2021

Sudanese cabinet approves draft law to join ICC

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The IC headquarters in The Hague (AFP/Martijn Beekman Photo)
August 3, 2021(KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft law to join the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Today, during the cabinet’s regular meeting, we unanimously approved a draft law on Sudan’s accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, before a joint meeting between the Sovereign Council and the cabinet for approval," said Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in a statement on Facebook.

"Justice and accountability are the firm foundation of a new Sudan, committed to the rule of law, we all seek to build," he added.

Sudan is not a state party to the ICC’s Rome Statute. The government had signed the statute in September 2000 but withdrew its signature in August 2008.

The Constitutional Document governing the transitional period stipulates to ratify all agreements and charters on human rights and justice.

Also, the Juba Peace Agreement signed by the transitional government and the armed groups in Juba in October 2020 provides to accede to the Rome Statute.

In March 2005, the Security Council referred the investigation into war crimes in Darfur to the ICC.

Sudan refusal to cooperate with the war crimes court led the ICC general prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant for Omer al-Bashir to be the first sitting president to be indicted by The Hague court.

The position of the military component over al-Bashir’s handover remains unclear.

Last year, the Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan said willing to hand over the ousted president to the court. However, this year several times speak about cooperation with the ICC to try him inside Sudan referring to the principle of complementarity.

Besides al-Bashir, the ICC indicted Ahmed Haroun, a former State Minister for Interior, Abdel Rahim Hussein, former Interior Minister Ali Kushayb a former militia leader currently under trial in The Hague and Abdallah Banda a fugitive former rebel.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations 2021-07-20 19:55:28 By A.Tesfaye Abera The completion of the second-year filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) instigates polarized views between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Mainly Egypt sees it as (...)

South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)

What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.