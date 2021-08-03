Security Council calls for cooperation with UNAMID’s liquidation process



August 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Security Council Monday called for the cooperation of the Sudanese government and armed groups to terminate the UNAMID’s liquidation process.

“The Council reiterated its call on Sudan’s Government — as well as the Juba Peace Agreement signatories and non-signatory armed opposition movements — to cooperate fully with the United Nations and the African Union during UNAMID’s liquidation phase,” reads a presidential statement adopted on Monday.

The statement comes after a briefing on 27 July by the UN Operational Support Department head about the ongoing liquidation of one of the UN’s largest peacekeeping operations from 2008 to 2020 in Sudan’s Darfur.

In his oral report, Atul Khare spoke about the disruption of UNAMID movements — and in some cases, harassment of United Nations personnel and looting.

Darfur armed groups that recently returned from Libya are accused of undisciplined behaviour with the civilians and event recently attacked a police station to release their members.

However, their leaders often deny or speak about isolated attacks.

The presidential statement drafted by the Indian ambassador who chairs the Council for August also recognized the improvement of the security situation in some areas in Darfur.

However, it stressed the need for continued consolidation of peace and security including the swift formation of the joint protection forces. In addition, it encouraged further steps to promote and protect women’s rights and their full, equal and meaningful participation in all social, political and economic aspects of life.

Khare has to present a new report about the UNAMID’s liquidation no later than 31 October.

The liquidation period of the UN assets and equipment in Darfur will continue until the end of June 2022.

