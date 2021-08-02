USAID chief calls to achieve justice and remove obstacles facing humanitarian aid in Sudan

United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Administrator Ms. Samantha Power addressing the press in Khartoum, August 1, 2021 (ST)

August 1, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - USAID Administrator, Samantha Power pledged to support democratic transition in Sudan and called on the Sudanese officials to achieve justice and remove obstacles obstructing humanitarian activities.

On Sunday, the visiting USAID chief met with the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi and the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Power also held a press conference where she reiterated her support to the Sudanese revolution and the action of the civilian led government to achieve reform and prepare the country for the general elections in 2024.

According to a statement released by the USAID after her meetings with the Sudanese officials, Samantha discussed ways to support the government to implement reforms

She also “highlighted the persistence of bureaucratic obstacles that USAID and other international partners face in Sudan and urged the CTLG to facilitate the work of external actors providing assistance to Sudan during this critical period in the country’s history,” reads the statement.

Aid workers say they are still facing restrictions by the security services particularly in Darfur where a holdout rebel group still control some parts of the mountainous Jebel Marra area.

During her press conference she said the USAID will provide $700 million for humanitarian assistance, democratic reforms, and capacity building.

The USAID said that Power, during her meeting with al-Burhan, stressed the “urgency of holding to account those in the security forces responsible for attacks on civilian protesters”.

The head of the Sovereign Council reaffirmed his commitment to unite the various armed actors under a unified command before the end of the transitional period, said the statement.

The U.S. official told reporters that she understands the frustration of the Sudanese people as a result of the tough economic reforms. She added she experienced a power outage during a meeting in Khartoum.

During a diner with some Sudanese ministers, Power discussed their plans for overcoming the legacy of corruption and mismanagement by the former regime and how the United States and USAID can support these efforts.

The diner was attended by the ministers of Cabinet Affairs, Finance and Economic Planning, Health, Justice, Water and Irrigation, and Federal Governance.

