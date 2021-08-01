Egypt to provide technical support for South Sudan: al-Sisi

July 31, 2021 (CAIRO) – The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has expressed is country’s readiness to provide technical support for South Sudan in various sectors.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Photo Reuters)

He made the remarks during his meeting with South Sudan’s Vice President James Wani Igga who was in Cairo as the head of a delegation for the first round of the Joint Higher Committee meetings between the two countries.

"Egypt seeks to push the development process in South Sudan in sectors of agricultural production, irrigation, health and education, and to launch an economic integrated process in several fields including investment, trade exchange, substructure and oil," al-Sisi said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Egyptian leader, further noted the statement, said he values the strong relations with South Sudan, voicing interest in improving them to the strategic level as a model of developmental partnership among the Nile Basin countries.

For his part, however, the South Sudanese Vice President said relations with the North African country had reached very high levels.

He said his delegation agreed with President al-Sisi on enhancing cooperation in the fields of investment, electricity, water, health as well as education.

"We are ready for economic partnership with Egypt in various fields,” stressed Igga.

He said Juba is scheduled to hold an international expo for Egyptian products annually.

(ST)