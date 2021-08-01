USAID’s Power discusses support for peace implementation in Darfur

July 31, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrived in El-Fasher Saturday at the beginning of a visit to Sudan to discuss ways to support peace and democratic transition.

Power who was among the U.S. activists that worked to condemn the former regime of genocide in Darfur and visited the region in 2004 arrived in Khartoum on Saturday but immediately but travelled to North Darfur capital where she met the governor, displaced persons and women.

Power discussed with Governor Nimir Abdel Rahman ways to support the implementation of the Jupa Peace Agreement, said the USAID in a statement released after the meeting.

The meeting discussed "how the United States can partner with Sudan to help implement the Juba Peace Agreement, particularly the security measures necessary for the people of Darfur to live safely," reads the statement.

The implementation of the costly security arrangements is the first challenge facing the implementation of security arrangements agreed upon within the Juba peace agreement.

The visiting US official also discussed ways to support building capacity civil service and development programmes for the return of displaced people to their areas of origin.

During a visit to Zam Zam camp for displaced persons,15 km south of El Fashir, Power discussed with women the difficulties they experience and needs to support.

"They also talked about how USAID can address the lack of access to adequate nutrition and health care services, including for pregnant women and young children, in the camp," said the statement.

In 2021, USAID continued to support displaced people in Sudan and provided over $284 million in humanitarian assistance.

In Khartoum, she will meet with Prime Minister Hamdok and the other Sudanese officials to discuss how to explore how to expand U.S. support for the government and the democratic transition.

Before flying to Addis Ababa, the visiting U.S. humanitarian official will travel to eastern Sudan to inspect the situation of Ethiopian refugees in Gedaref State.

