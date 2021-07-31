 
 
 
Saturday 31 July 2021

U.S. may appoint ambassador to Sudan soon

July 30, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - John Godfrey, U.S. Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism might be soon appointed as the US ambassador in Sudan for the first time since 1996.

JPEG - 23.8 kb
U.S. embassy in Khartoum, (photo Department of State)

According to the Foreign Policy, Godfrey is "a leading contender for the position of the first US Ambassador to Sudan" citing officials familiar with the matter.

In December 2020, the Trump administration removed Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism after 27 years, opening the door for the full normalization of bilateral relations between the two countries.

However, the Biden administration did not show a big enthusiasm to appoint an ambassador to Khartoum despite the appointment of a Sudanese ambassador in Washington.

In October 2019, four U.S. Senators including Christopher Coons who is a close friend to President Biden called to appoint an ambassador in Khartoum to show American support to the civilian-led government in the East African country.

Sudanese political forces were hoping that the election of a Democrat president would help to support the Hamdok government and end the direct cooperation between the Trump administration and the military component in the transitional authority.

Samantha Power

USAID Administrator Samantha Power will be the first senior American official to visit Sudan under the Biden administration.

During her visit which will begin on 31 August, the American official will discuss ways to consolidate the partnership between the two countries.

"Power will travel to Sudan and Ethiopia July 31–August 4 to strengthen the U.S. Government’s partnership with Sudan’s transitional leaders and citizens, explore how to expand USAID’s support for Sudan’s transition to a civilian-led democracy," reads a statement released by the USAID.

In Addis Ababa, she will discuss humanitarian access in the troubled Tigray region.

(ST)

