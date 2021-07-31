 
 
 
Algerian foreign minister visits Khartoum after Addis Ababa

AU Commission Deputy Chairperson Monique Nsanzabaganwa poses with Algerian FM Ramabdan Lamamra on 30 July 20210 (APS photo)July 30, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - KHARTOUM, July 30, 2021 - The Algerian Foreign Minister, Ramadan Lamamra, arrived in Khartoum on Friday to discuss regional issues and bilateral relations.

During his two-day visit to Khartoum Lamamra will meet the head of the Sovereign Council and Prie Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

In a tweet posted after his arrival to Khartoum, the Algerian top diplomat did not develop on the purpose of his visit. He only said he looks towards meeting with senior Sudanese officials.

He arrived from Addi Ababa where he met with President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

Mekonnen said he discussed with Lamamra the GERD crisis and the border dispute with Sudan.

He requested "the Algerian Foreign Minister to help to correct the Arab League’s position on the GERD, referring to the support of the Arab body to Egypt and Sudans.

On the border dispute, he asked to bring Sudan to negotiate with Ethiopia on the ownership of the Al-Fashaga border area.

Sudan refuses to negotiate with Ethiopia as the two countries signed two agreements on the border demarcation.

Algeria mediated a peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea over the border area of Badme.

From 2008 to 2013, Lamamra was the commissioner of the African Union Peace and Security Council.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

