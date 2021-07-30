South Sudan welcomes Kenya’s decision to waive visa

July 29, 2021 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government has welcomed Kenya’s decision to allow its citizens who possess valid passports enter the neigbouring country without obtaining visas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs ministry said nationals could now travel to Kenya without paying visa fees.

"The Ministry welcomes the statement which is in line with the directives made at the recent East African Community (EAC) virtual summit by President Salva Kiir and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya in favor of visa waiver," it reads in part.

The decision demonstrates the spirit of reciprocity and to further contribute to promoting the existing bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries, it added.

The South Sudanese government also said it would waive all visa requirements for Kenyan nationals entering the world’s youngest nation with immediate effect.

"Citizens of Kenya travelling from Kenya with a valid Kenyan passport issued by the Republic of Kenya are allowed by this statement to entre without any issues around it,” Deng Dau Deng, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs told reporters Thursday.

On Monday, Kenya waived the requirement of obtaining a visa for South Sudanese citizens entering the country. The move, it said, was in adherence to the Provisions of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, and The Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labour and persons for the citizens of partner States adopted on November 20, 2009.

