 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 30 July 2021

Al-Hilu, al-Nur issue joint political declaration on peace in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Al-Hilu and al-Nur hold the joint political declaration in Kauda on 29, 2021 (SPLM-N photo)
July 29, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and SLM headed by Abdel Wahid al-Nur, on Thursday, signed a political declaration calling to reform of the security sector before implementing security arrangements and recognize the tribal ownership of lands.

The joint political declaration comes as the peace talks between the SPLM-N and the transitional government are stalled over how to implement the security arrangements and the extent of separation between the state and religion.

While the SLM-AW says before to engage in negotiations with Khartoum they want to hold Sudanese-Sudanese political dialogue to address the root causes of the Sudanese crisis and restructuring of the state on new foundations.

The two groups reaffirmed their commitment to secularism, democracy, liberalism, equal citizenship before underscoring the need to reform the security sector as a first step in the implementation of the security arrangements.

"The two parties stressed the need for reform of the security sector before starting the implementation of the security arrangements. (Also, they demand) restructuring all state agencies and the entire security system (the regular forces) according to new foundations, as well as dissolving all militias, and private party or tribal security services, and rebuilding a modern national army with a new military doctrine," further read the declaration.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu accepted to integrate its forces in the national army by the end of the transition, according to the declaration of principles signed on 28 March. However, in the draft framework agreement made by the group on 27 May, the SPLM-N says its forces will integrate the national army once all the militiamen are already absorbed in it.

The SPLM-N fought the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of the deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council but also tribal militiamen called Reserve Forces who are under the command of the army in the South Kordofan.

The Juba peace agreement signed in October 2020, provides to form a national army on new bases where all the armed groups and militias would be integrated.

However, in May 2021, the RSF general commander who is also the deputy head of the Sovereign Council voiced his rejection of this disposition saying his forces have been established by the parliament, invoking a law passed by the ousted regime.

On June 15, the South Sudanese mediation suspended sine die the negotiations between the transitional government and the SPLM-N, after the two parties after the deadlock over the security arrangement and ways to separate between the state and religion.

Landownership

The joint demarcation included the recognition of customary land ownership which is a flagship demand by the SLM-AW and its supporters among the displaced people in the Darfur region.

"The comprehensive solution to the Sudanese crisis must include land issues to ensure the return of Hawakeer (traditional or tribal land) seized during the war to its original owners," further stressed the declaration.

Al-Nur resisted calls by President Salva Kiir to join the South Sudanese mediated peace process.

Also, the exiled leader says he needs the approval of his commanders and the Movement’s political institutions before engaging in a political process with Khartoum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations 2021-07-20 19:55:28 By A.Tesfaye Abera The completion of the second-year filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) instigates polarized views between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Mainly Egypt sees it as (...)

South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)

What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.