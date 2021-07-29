Rwandan peacekeepers in South Sudan get medals

July 28, 2021 (JUBA) - Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMISS) have been decorated with UN medals in recognition of their contribution to maintain peace and stability in their respective areas of deployment after almost a year of duty.

An honour guard of Rwandan peacekeepers welcomes the Secretary-General at the UNMISS Tomping Base, Juba May 6, 2014 (Photo UN)

The ceremony took place at the UN base at Tomping in Juba on Wednesday.

While delivering his remarks, Major General Main Ullah Chowdhury, the Deputy Force Commander hailed the Rwandan officers for their contribution to peacekeeping in South Sudan.

"We recognize the Rwandan battalion for the noble service to the people of South Sudan. Rwandan troops have demonstrated capability to adapt to the changing nature of operations. I also emphasize the role of female peacekeepers which is commendable," he noted.

The Rwandan peacekeepers who were rewarded - also referred to as Rwanbatt-1 have conducted numerous operations since their deployment in the region last year on August 13.

The activities include security patrols and protection of civilians including rescue operations; protection of national and international humanitarian actors and conducting various civic activities in support of the local population, according to a statement.

Rwanbatt-1 acting Commanding Officer, Maj Aimé Uwimana thanked the leadership of UNMISS, government and other stakeholders for their support and cooperation.

UNMISS was established on 8 July 2011 by the Security Council Resolution 1996 (2011).

Currently, almost 20,000 peacekeepers serve with UNMISS to protect civilians and build durable peace in the conflict-affected country. The civilian, police and military personnel from 73 countries carry out many duties under the mandate provided by the Security Council.

(ST)