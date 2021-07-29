 
 
 
Sudan’s SPLM-N condemns attempts to destabilize democracy in Tunisia

Police officers stand guard outside the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia July 27, 2021 (Reuters photo)
July 28, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, led by Malik Agar, Wednesday, condemned attempts to "destabilize" the democratic transition in Tunisia.

On Sunday, July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied, with the support of the army, froze parliament, suspended the immunity of all parliamentarians, and sacked the prime minister.

Saied took these exceptional measures following a wave of protests in the country against the government to address corruption and the widespread of COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the SPLM-N said that it had discussed the situation in Tunisia during a recent leadership meeting and decided to condemn "attempts to destabilize the democratic transition there "under any claims".

The statement stressed that democracy can only be reformed and developed from within the democratic institutions, not through a presidential decree.

"The statement Tunisian revolution, like the revolution of Sudan, will be completed by the people without external interference and with respect for the rules of the democratic game," stressed the Movement.

A decade after ending autocratic, the Tunisian Islamist Ennahda party has been accused of corruption and failure to deal with the economic problems in the country or dealing with the Corona pandemic.

On Wednesday, Saied said he acted within the constitution to try those accused of corruption and to address the economic and health situation.

The United Nations, France, the U.S. and the EU have called for a swift return of democratic rule and the end of emergency measures.

(ST)

