Hamdok, DiCarlo discuss Sudan’s peace implementation, GERD issue

July 28, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s prime minister and the visiting UN political and peacebuilding affairs chief discussed the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Abdallah Hamdok on Wednesday received Rosemary DiCarlo who has just concluded a visit to Addis Ababa for talks on the situation in Tigray and the GERD crisis with Ethiopian officials.

"The meeting discussed the challenges facing the transitional government, especially, the democratic transition and the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement," read a statement issued by the Hamdok cabinet after the meeting.

For her part, DiCarlo tweeted she had a ’fruitful’ meeting with Hamdok and reaffirmed that UN and UNITAMS "remain fully committed to supporting the Sudanese transition to democracy, including the completion and implementation of the peace process".

The democratic transition in Sudan is facing several challenges particularly the peace process as the government is facing difficulties to provide the money needed to implement the security arrangements and to return the displaced people and refugees.

According to the statement, DiCarlo reiterated the UN support for the democratic transition in Sudan and stressed the need to disarm and integrate Sudanese armed groups returning from Libya.

Almost all the armed groups in Darfur were involved in the civil war in neighbouring Libya where the international community is struggling to evacuate foreign armed groups and mercenaries before general elections in December 2021.

GERD

On the giant hydropower dam, Hamdok underscored that Sudan supports the Ethiopian project but wants a legally binding agreement on its filling and operation to protect its interests.

DiCarlo said that "The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will provide technical support (for the settlement) to the Renaissance Dam’s issue," reported the cabinet.

The UN political official had discussed the GERD issue with the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen during a meeting on 27 July.

The Ethiopian foreign ministry said Mekonnen "noted that unnecessary politicization and Internationalization of the matter would contribute nothing but drag the negotiation process".

Ethiopia rejects the involvement of the United Nations in the regional dispute and indicates its willingness for the efforts led by the African Union.

(ST)