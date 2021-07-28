Hamdok, political groups discuss proposals to reunite FFC groups

July 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and a delegation led by Minni Minnawi representing some political groups discussed proposals to reform the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on Tuesday.

In response to a call for unity by Hamdok, the FFC Central Council, the Sudanese Revolutionary Forces (SRF) and the National Umma Party (NUP) on 11 July agreed to reunite their groups within the historical political coalition that led the protests to overthrow the former regime.

However, the SRF led by Minni Minnawi, the Ba’ath group, and two political figures of the NUP still continue to reject joining the initiative and submitted a series of proposals to the prime minister during the meeting.

“During the meeting, members of the Technical Committee affirmed their support for the Prime Minister and his initiative to address the national crisis and transition issues;” said the cabinet in a statement after the meeting.

Further, they added they are not against the FFC but they “call for reforming the coalition and structuring it through the founding conference with the participation of all its components”.

The FFC groups already agreed to form a committee to draft a new charter and statutes before discussing and adopting them.

The Sudan Tribune learned that proposals submitted to the prime minister called for the adoption of the founding conference of the Forces of Freedom and Change as a platform for the reform and development of the broad coalition.

Also, they call for suspending any decisions regarding the appointment of governors and the formation of the Legislative Council and other crucial appointments until the process of reforming the ruling coalition is completed.

(ST)