 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 28 July 2021

Hamdok, political groups discuss proposals to reunite FFC groups

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Hamdok meets some political groups to discuss their proposals for FFC's unity on 27 July 2021 (ST photo)July 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and a delegation led by Minni Minnawi representing some political groups discussed proposals to reform the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on Tuesday.

In response to a call for unity by Hamdok, the FFC Central Council, the Sudanese Revolutionary Forces (SRF) and the National Umma Party (NUP) on 11 July agreed to reunite their groups within the historical political coalition that led the protests to overthrow the former regime.

However, the SRF led by Minni Minnawi, the Ba’ath group, and two political figures of the NUP still continue to reject joining the initiative and submitted a series of proposals to the prime minister during the meeting.

“During the meeting, members of the Technical Committee affirmed their support for the Prime Minister and his initiative to address the national crisis and transition issues;” said the cabinet in a statement after the meeting.

Further, they added they are not against the FFC but they “call for reforming the coalition and structuring it through the founding conference with the participation of all its components”.

The FFC groups already agreed to form a committee to draft a new charter and statutes before discussing and adopting them.

The Sudan Tribune learned that proposals submitted to the prime minister called for the adoption of the founding conference of the Forces of Freedom and Change as a platform for the reform and development of the broad coalition.

Also, they call for suspending any decisions regarding the appointment of governors and the formation of the Legislative Council and other crucial appointments until the process of reforming the ruling coalition is completed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations 2021-07-20 19:55:28 By A.Tesfaye Abera The completion of the second-year filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) instigates polarized views between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Mainly Egypt sees it as (...)

South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)

What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.