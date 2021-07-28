Machar, outgoing German envoy discuss peace process

July 27, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar on Monday briefed the outgoing German ambassador to South Sudan, Manuel Muller on the progress so far made in the implementation of the peace deal as well as challenges it faces.

Riek Machar South Sudan FVP (Reuters photo)

The meeting mainly discussed the state of the signed revitalised peace agreement, with emphasis on the security arrangements.

“H.E the First Vice President briefed the German ambassador on the progress made so far as well as the challenges which are still being faced in its implementation, including the command structure and graduation of the unified forces,” Machar’s office said in statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

It further added, “The meeting also discussed issues to do with establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan and that the cabinet in a resolution has directed the minister of Justice to lead a technical committee to engage with the AU [African Union] to establish the Hybrid Court for South Sudan”.

During the meeting, the First Vice President also appealed to the urged the international community to support the peace agreement by providing non-lethal items like food and medicines.

He described the security arrangement as the backbone of the September 2018 peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the outgoing German ambassador described the meeting as “fruitful”.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s warring factions signed a revitalised peace agreement to end the country’s civil war. The peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed after eight months of the pre-transitional period.

(ST)