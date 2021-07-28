July 27, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s Vice President, James Wani Igga is in Egypt on a three-day visit, the Egyptian Cabinet Affairs ministry said in a statement issued Tuesday.

South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

He was received by the Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli.

The South Sudanese Vice-President chairs a high-level delegation that includes, ministers of foreign affairs and international cooperation, animal resources and fisheries, trade and industry, water resources and irrigation, higher education, science and technology, besides a number of other senior officials, the statement noted.

The South Sudanese delegation and their counterparts from Egypt are expected to hold the first session of Egyptian-South Sudanese higher committee to discuss bilateral cooperation in several fields.

Also expected to be signed are Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) between the two countries.

(ST)