Sudan, Bahrain agree to strengthen bilateral ties

King Al-Khalifa receives Sudan's FM Mariam al-Mahdi on 26 July 2021.jpegJuly 26, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Bahrain on Monday agreed to develop and develop economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister, Maryam Al-Mahdi travelled to the Bahraini capital Manama for talks with her counterpart Abdul Latif Al-Zayani.

The two ministers agreed to activate a number of memoranda of understanding, economic and commercial cooperation. In addition, they agreed to increase investments between the two countries in the tourism, health, educational and cultural fields.

"The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of air transport and aviation, and banking cooperation between the two countries," further said a statement released by the Sudanese foreign minister.

Following her meeting with Al Zayani, Al-Mahdi was received by Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa who hailed the official opening of the Sudanese embassy, which reflects outstanding and deep-rooted relations and steadily growing cooperation towards serving common goals and interests, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

The visiting foreign minister briefed King Al-Khalifa about Sudan’s position on the ongoing dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalizing relations with Israel in the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration.

Bahrain is one of the Gulf states where is a big Sudanese Diaspora.

