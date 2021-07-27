 
 
 
Tuesday 27 July 2021

S. Sudan activist welcomes appointment of female speaker

July 26, 2021 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese activist has welcomed the recent appointment of a female speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), saying it clearly confirms that women are capable of leading the national growth and development process.

JPEG - 63.9 kb
South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

South Sudan’s ruling Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement (SPLM) nominated Jemma Nunu Kuma as new the speaker of the national assembly while Mary Ayen Majok was nominated as the new deputy speaker of the Council of States.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) lauded President Salva Kiir for compensating the SPLM women over the violation of 35% for women by the party during the previous appointments at national cabinet, state governors and state cabinet, including county commissioners.

“Meaningful participation of women in public life is essential for addressing the cultural imbalance in society in relation to public governance,” said Yakani.

He added, “This is a remarkable development and great response to our advocacy and lobby for claiming meaningful women participation and representation in public life. Mr. Yakani stressed

The activist, however, urged the appointed women leaders to TNLA to take this opportunity and prove that women are capable in driving the society growth and development in democratic manner.

He further appealed to the women political leadership in the national assembly to establish influential women parliamentary caucus.

The September 2018 peace agreement provides for a 35% quota for women’s participation in the transitional government.

(ST)

