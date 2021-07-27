 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 27 July 2021

SLM’s al-Nur arrives in South Kordofan for talks with al-Hilu

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SLM leader Abdel Wahid al-Nur (C) welcomed by SPLM-N leaders in Kauda on 26 July 2021 (SPLM-N photo)July 26, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Wahid al-Nur Chairman of the hold-out Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM/AW) on Monday arrived in the SPLM-N controlled area in South Kordofan for talks with Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

Al-Nur was welcomed in the SPLM-N stronghold area of Kauda by al-Hilu, his deputy Jagod Mekouar, SPLA-N Chief of Staff Izzat Koko and SPLM-N Secretary-General Amar Amum among others.

"Upon his arrival, al-Nur and al-Hilu held a closed-door meeting before addressing the SPLM-N leadership members in a lengthy meeting," said the SPLM-N in a statement released at its official website.

Following his arrival in Juba in March 2021, al-Nur has resisted efforts by the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to persuade him to engage in peace talks with the transitional government.

The holdout group says they plan to hold a Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Conference inside the country. This initiative calls for establishing a secular, liberal, federal, democratic and united Sudan.

The text of the initiative stresses the need for political forces armed with new programmes to achieve this vision.

Talks between the government and the SPLM-N al Hilu have been stalled since last May. The SPLM-N sticks to a strict idea on the separation between the state and religion, also the group demands to include the Darfur region in the negotiations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations 2021-07-20 19:55:28 By A.Tesfaye Abera The completion of the second-year filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) instigates polarized views between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Mainly Egypt sees it as (...)

South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)

What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.