SLM’s al-Nur arrives in South Kordofan for talks with al-Hilu

July 26, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Wahid al-Nur Chairman of the hold-out Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM/AW) on Monday arrived in the SPLM-N controlled area in South Kordofan for talks with Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

Al-Nur was welcomed in the SPLM-N stronghold area of Kauda by al-Hilu, his deputy Jagod Mekouar, SPLA-N Chief of Staff Izzat Koko and SPLM-N Secretary-General Amar Amum among others.

"Upon his arrival, al-Nur and al-Hilu held a closed-door meeting before addressing the SPLM-N leadership members in a lengthy meeting," said the SPLM-N in a statement released at its official website.

Following his arrival in Juba in March 2021, al-Nur has resisted efforts by the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to persuade him to engage in peace talks with the transitional government.

The holdout group says they plan to hold a Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Conference inside the country. This initiative calls for establishing a secular, liberal, federal, democratic and united Sudan.

The text of the initiative stresses the need for political forces armed with new programmes to achieve this vision.

Talks between the government and the SPLM-N al Hilu have been stalled since last May. The SPLM-N sticks to a strict idea on the separation between the state and religion, also the group demands to include the Darfur region in the negotiations.

