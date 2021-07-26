 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 26 July 2021

Kenya waives visa requirement for South Sudanese citizens

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 26, 2021 (NAIROB1) - Kenya has waived the requirement of obtaining a visa for South Sudanese citizens entering the East African nation using valid passports.

JPEG - 20.4 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir (L) and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (AP/Ali Ngethi)

The Foreign Affairs ministry, in a statement issued Monday, said this was in adherence to the Provisions of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, and The Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labour and persons for the citizens of partner States that was adopted on November 20, 2009.

The ministry said the move was occasioned by the warm and cordial relations between the two countries.

South Sudan has, premised on the principle of reciprocity, in turn also waived visa requirements for Kenyans wishing to visit their country.

The ministry said the waiver of visa requirement for citizens of South Sudan takes effect immediately from July 26, 2021.

“Further, in line with Article 10 the EAC Common Market Protocol, the Workers of the two Partner States will be allowed to accept employment within the territory of each other,” noted the statement.

“The visa waiver demonstrates the strong partnership and cooperation between the Republic of Kenya and the Government of the Republic of South Sudan,” it added.

The move, the Foreign Affairs ministry further stressed, will also enhance cultural ties and strengthen the economy of both partner States by encouraging free movement of persons and labour which are key pillars in the integration of the East African Community.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations 2021-07-20 19:55:28 By A.Tesfaye Abera The completion of the second-year filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) instigates polarized views between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Mainly Egypt sees it as (...)

South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)

What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.