Kenya waives visa requirement for South Sudanese citizens

July 26, 2021 (NAIROB1) - Kenya has waived the requirement of obtaining a visa for South Sudanese citizens entering the East African nation using valid passports.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (L) and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta (AP/Ali Ngethi)

The Foreign Affairs ministry, in a statement issued Monday, said this was in adherence to the Provisions of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, and The Common Market Protocol on Free Movement of labour and persons for the citizens of partner States that was adopted on November 20, 2009.

The ministry said the move was occasioned by the warm and cordial relations between the two countries.

South Sudan has, premised on the principle of reciprocity, in turn also waived visa requirements for Kenyans wishing to visit their country.

The ministry said the waiver of visa requirement for citizens of South Sudan takes effect immediately from July 26, 2021.

“Further, in line with Article 10 the EAC Common Market Protocol, the Workers of the two Partner States will be allowed to accept employment within the territory of each other,” noted the statement.

“The visa waiver demonstrates the strong partnership and cooperation between the Republic of Kenya and the Government of the Republic of South Sudan,” it added.

The move, the Foreign Affairs ministry further stressed, will also enhance cultural ties and strengthen the economy of both partner States by encouraging free movement of persons and labour which are key pillars in the integration of the East African Community.

(ST)