South Sudan’s Kiir calls for unity in the ruling party

July 25, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Friday urged members of the country’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) to remain united if the party is to achieve its vision.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

He made the remarks during a meeting convened to discuss structures of SPLM and conduct general briefing on the newly appointed members to the Transitional National Assembly (TNLA)

The meeting, held in the capital, Juba, was attended by members of the SPLM Political Bureau as well as the ruling party’s caucus.

Kiir also urged SPLM members to preach peace across the country.

“You must be the ambassadors of peace, SPLM must always be preaching peace. Because you fought for the independence of South Sudan, and you brought independence,” explained Kiir.

He added, “Therefore you must maintain peace in the country.”

While addressing last week’s meeting, Kiir said that there would be no return to war.

“We were fighting to get independence, but now what we are fighting for again? We got independence and we had held positions before the 2013 war,” he explained.

The South Sudanese leader urged members of the SPLM party to work in harmony with other smaller political parties in the country.

“As a ruling party, you must work in collaboration with other smaller parties for the good of South Sudan by bringing them closer,” he said, adding “Be on good terms with the other opposition parties.”

The governing party of South Sudan fractured in December 2013, leading to a bloody civil war that killed thousands and forced a large number of people to seek refugees in neighbouring countries.

In October, 2019, however, the South Sudanese leader formed a committee to work out concrete plans for the reunification of the divided SPLM party.

(ST)