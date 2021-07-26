Arman appointed political adviser to Sudan’s PM

July 25, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Sunday, appointed as a political advisor in his cabinet Yasir Arman, Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-North led by Malik Agar.

In a series of decrees announced in Khartoum, Arman was appointed as political advisor to the Prime Minister, together with Aisha Hamad Mohamed as an advisor on gender affairs, Ali Juma Abdallah as an advisor on governance and institutional reform, and Hassan Nasrallah Ali Karrar as peace advisor.

The Prime Minister also relieved al-Tahir Abdel-Qayoum Ibrahim the National Auditor of the Republic of Sudan and assigned Fakhr al-Din Abdal-Rahman Ali an Interim General Auditor.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)of Mohamed Osman Al-Mirghani welcomed Arman’s appointment as political advisor to the Prime Minister.

The appointment of Arman is "a positive sign if he is given a full mandate to manage the ’political affairs’) file and broad powers to move it forward," said the DUP which was allied to the former regime.

After the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, Arman declined to participate in the transitional government stressing he did not want executive positions to dedicate his time to the follow-up of peace implementation and democratic reforms in the country.

He is the only former rebel figure to be appointed outside the framework of the power-sharing deal with the former armed groups.

Arman has called for expanding the social base supporting the transitional government and dialogue with Islamic forces, except for the National Congress Party of Omer al-Bashir, saying they committed war crimes, grave human rights violations besides looting public funds.

Also, he calls to return the revolution to the countryside and to end the intercommunal conflicts that the National Congress Party is working to inflame in various regions, as he said.

Last June, Hamdok launched an initiative calling for the reunification of the historical forces of the revolution, including the Sudanese Communist Party, and to reach an agreement with the military component of the transitional authority on reforming the security sector and integrating all armed forces into the national army.

(ST)