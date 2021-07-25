Bodies of revolution martyres will not be buried before investigations: Sudan’s prosecution

July 24, 2021- (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s attorney general said on Saturday that the burial of dozens of bodies in a number of mortuaries did not include the bodies of the victims of the former regime or those killed during the revolution or missing people.

The interim Attorney General Mubarak Mahmoud earlier formed a committee to investigate the reasons for the accumulation of corpses in the morgues.

The unidentified bodies in the morgues are often linked to the attack on the pro-democracy sit-in on June 3, 2019, when huge security forces attacked thousands of peaceful protesters in Khartoum killing at least 200 people and several others are still missing.

In a statement on Saturday, the Public Prosecution said the committee classified the corpses piled in the mortuaries into several categories, including newborns of unknown parents, traffic accident victims, natural deaths with certificated death, and others with criminal suspicions.

"The committee found that the first three categories have nothing to do with any criminal investigations or investigations related to the committees of martyrs or missing persons," underlined the statement.

"Following these recommendations, the Interim Attorney General directed to bury the bodies related to these groups in accordance with the relevant protocols and national and international standards. As a result, over 70 bodies have been buried, and still, the burial of more bodies is underway."

The interim attorney general is suspected of issuing burial orders for the bodies of the victims of the attack on the sit-in and the remains of 28 officers who were assassinated during the previous regime in 1990.

“Mubarak Mahmoud Osman worked for several years under Omar El Béchir, as head of financial and management services of the Attorney General. He is known to have close ties to the former regime. He does not want justice to be served," said a lawyer for the families of 28 officers, Eqbal Ahmed Ali, in statements on Friday to the La Croix, a French daily newspaper.

Egbal Ahmed Ali is a lawyer representing the families of 28 officers executed in 1990 and their bodies were found in a mass grave last year. Recently; the interim general attorney prevented an Argentine forensic anthropology team (EAAF) hired by the government from visiting a morgue where are the bodies of the executed officers.

The Sudanese lawyer underscored irregularities surrounding his appointment, which took place in mid-May, following the resignation of his predecessor.

At the time, he was appointed by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdam Doglo "Hemetti)" while Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the Council head, was in France taking part in the Paris Conference on Sudan.

Hemetti is also the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (FSR), a militia force accused of killing, raping the pro-democracy protesters participating in the peaceful sit-in.

