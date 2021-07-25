Sudanese soldier killed in border clashes with Ethiopian militiamen

July 24, 2021 (GEDARF) - A Sudanese soldier was killed in the latest clashes that took place on Saturday between Sudanese forces and Ethiopian militiamen in the border locality of Basanda.

Military sources told the Sudan Tribune that the Sudanese soldiers and reserve forces of the 2nd Infantry Division confronted an Ethiopian militia during search operations for missing children carried out inside Sudanese territory.

According to the sources the Sudanese army’s search operations were in the areas of Um Dablo, Haskanit and Khor Sunett, near Abu Rangul Hills in the border locality of Basanda, in the state of Gedaref.

"The heavily armed Ethiopian militia tried to cultivate the Sudanese lands, but the armed forces and the reserve forces clashed with them and Corporal Adam Ibrahim of the 121st Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division was killed during the fighting," said the military official who is not authorized to speak with the media.

On Friday, three children aged between 10 and 15 years, were abducted while they were grazing cows in an area adjacent to the Ethiopian town of Matama in the Amhara Region.

Following what the Sudanese army and the Central Reserve forces conduct a search operation for the missing children who

Earlier, military sources confirmed the deployment on the border area of additional Ethiopian forces from the Amhara region.

In return for this move, the Sudanese army dispatched additional forces to Kinaina, Basanda and Gallabat areas.

Tensions between the two countries remain high between the two countries as the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is facing internal unrest in the Tigray Region on the Sudanese border.

(ST)