Peace monitor says lack of implementation of security arrangement a critical concern

July 22, 2021(JUBA) - The interim chairperson of South Sudan’s peace monitoring body (RJMEC), Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai has expressed concerns over the lack of implementation of the security arrangements as stipulated in the September 2018 revitalised peace agreement.

The unified force of instructors pose for a group photo in Juba, October 5, 2019 (Xinhua)

He was speaking during a meeting held in the capital, Juba on Thursday.

Gituai said lack of implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangements remains a “critical concern”.

“Even though some progress has been made in some areas of implementation of the (Peace) Agreement, a critical concern remains on the security arrangements, which is fundamental to the peace process,” he told the meeting.

Gituai urged the parties to urgently resolve the issue of the ratio of the unified forces and the unified command structure of the necessary unified forces.”

Under the 2018 peace deal, South Sudan is to train and graduate 83,000 personnel to take charge of security during the ongoing transitional period.

The interim chairperson further urged Transition Government of National Unity (TGoNU) to expedite the unification of forces and the Transitional Security Arrangements and establish the state security committees.

“I urge the RTGoNU to make financial resources available for the completion of the Transitional Security Arrangements, including graduation and redeployment of unified forces,” he added.

Meanwhile Gituai appealed to the parties for continued dialogue and trust- and confidence-building among them on all unresolved issues, “with a greater show of political will and commitment.”

“With the memories of celebrating ten years of independence fresh in our minds, we note that the months of August and September mark the halfway point of the Transitional Period and the three years since the signing of the R-ARCSS respectively,” stressed the interim chairperson.

“It is therefore imperative that the RTGoNU redoubles its efforts on the implementation of the remaining tasks that lay ahead of them,” he added.

RJMEC is mandated, under the terms of the September 2018 peace agreement, to monitor, oversee and support the implementation of the accord.

(ST)