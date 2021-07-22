Food assistance reaches over 96,000 people in GPAA: OCHA

July 21, 2021 (JUBA) – The Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) Cluster partners reached more than 96,000 people with food assistance in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) in June, representing 94% of the people targeted, the United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) said.

The map of Jonglei state in red

To date, the FSL Cluster has reached at least 1,000 households.

According to the humanitarian agency, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster partners reached 131,000 people with kits and basic hygiene messaging in communities with children having high global acute malnutrition or incidence of diarrheal diseases.

“This represents 75 per cent of the people targeted. Eight water points were rehabilitated in nutrition facilities and 11 were rehabilitated in the six priority counties,” partly notes the report.

On the other hand, the Protection Cluster partners reached 1,632 people with general protection interventions, through protection by presence, protection monitoring, awareness raising, protection and cash assistance.

A total of 10,372 people, OCHA further observed in its latest report, were reached with various gender-based violence services, including women and girls friendly space activities. Child protection partners reportedly provided services to 17,288 people, through case management, family tracing and reunification services for unaccompanied and separated children, life-saving message and community-based psychosocial support to children and caregivers.

“Trainings in comprehensive management of rape cases, integrated disease surveillance and response system were provided,” OCHA said.

Other areas assisted were the health sectors, where the Health Cluster provided consultations for 32,847 people in the six priority counties, while the Logistics Cluster transported 345 metric tons of humanitarian cargo by road and air for partners in the priority areas.

"Some 240 m2 of common storage space was made available to the humanitarian community in Warrap town in Tonj North. The Logistics Cluster is planning to establish a 240 m2 mobile storage unit (MSU) in Tonj South in July," the report noted.

In early 2021, the people’s humanitarian situation in South Sudan deteriorated due to compounding shocks, including persistent flooding, ongoing violence and displacement, the impact of which has eroded the livelihoods and coping strategies of vulnerable communities across the country.

An estimated 7.2 million people, representing 60% of the population risk facing crisis levels of food insecurity, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projected early this year.

(ST)