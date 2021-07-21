July 20, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – A total of 9,963 South Sudanese arrived in neighbouring Sudan at the end of June this year, figures from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) show.

The majority of the new arrivals settled in the states of While Nile (8,577) and 692 in East Darfur.

Sudan hosts one of the largest refugee populations in Africa and South Sudanese make up the majority.

Currently, 272,313 South Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers live in Sudan, with 32% of them staying in camps while the remaining 68% live outside camps.

South Sudan remains Africa’s largest and world’s third-largest refugee crisis.

Meanwhile, UNHCR said its operation in South Sudan has so far received only 38 per cent of the US$224 million required this year.

Since the outbreak of conflict in late 2013, almost 4 million South Sudanese have been displaced, with 2.2 million refugees in one of the six surrounding countries and 1.46 million internally displaced.

(ST)