Malong, Amum sign roadmap for inclusion in ceasefire monitoring body

Representatives of South Sudan government and SSOMA factions at a meeting mediated by the Sant’Egidio community in Rome, July 17, 2021 (courtesy photo)

July 18, 2021 (ROME) – The South Sudanese government and factions of the South Sudanese Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) of the Real SPLM and South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A) have signed a roadmap for inclusion into the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM).

The agreement between government, SSUF/A of General Paul Malong and Real SPLM of Pagan Amum was reached at a meeting mediated by the Sant’Egidio community in Rome from July 15-18.

Upon signing the agreement, the parties vowed to “Ensure full implementation of the Rome Resolution of 13th February 2020 as well as the Naivasha Declaration Recommitment of 8th March 2021”.

“Within two weeks of the signing of this resolution, SSOMA shall provide CTSAMVM the details of the SSOMA personnel who shall serve as contact person for establishing a channel of communication with CTSAMVM until SSOMA is fully integrated into the CTSAMVM structures,” partly read the communique.

The Secretary-General of the Community of Sant’ Egidio Paolo Impagliazzo lauded the spirit of cooperation shown by representatives of all the parties at the just concluded round of talks.

“This round of talks is a step forward for the two factions to be fully included into the CTSAMVM. It’s a guarantee to reduce the violence and avoid any clashes between the parties. It’s a clear road map because we have already fixed a date for a technical workshop and channels of communication will be opened soon,” Impagliazzo told Sudan Tribune by phone from Rome on Monday.

The technical workshop will be organised by the CTSAMVM and the Sant’Egidio in collaboration with the the regional bloc (IGAD) and the peace monitoring body (RJMEC) from September 2-5.

“It is a step forward on the military side,” said Impagliazzo.

In November last year, SSOMA accepted to be incorporated into the CTSAMVM, a multinational body that monitors compliance with the South Sudan peace agreement signed in September 2018.

(ST)